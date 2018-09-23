Local Las Vegas

Friends, family share memories of longtime R-J attorney

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2018 - 9:10 pm
 

Mark Hinueber, a lawyer who passionately defended the First Amendment for 42 years at the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other newspapers, hated funerals since his childhood as a Catholic altar boy.

So on Saturday afternoon, when his friends and family gathered at the TPC Summerlin golf club, few people wore black. They laughed, raised their glasses and cheerfully remembered the legacy Hinueber left behind after he died at a hospice in Las Vegas on Aug. 23.

He was 66.

Hinueber’s brothers, sisters and friends all said he faced death with grace, speaking matter-of-factly about his wishes and religious faith. After he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early January 2017, Hinueber made a bucket list. Doctors said he had up to five years left.

“I wish I could be that courageous,” said Michael Ferguson, Hinueber’s friend and the former chief operating officer and CEO of the Review-Journal’s former parent company Stephens Media.

During Saturday’s memorial event,

Ferguson told the crowd that Hinueber had planned some of the service and had asked Ferguson to speak. Ferguson joked that his friend urged him to try not to talk for longer than 10 minutes.

“Mark was the guy we turned to for just about everything,” Ferguson said. “Mark knew a lot of stuff about a lot of stuff, and he loved getting into long discussions about that stuff.”

One of his two brothers, Matt Hinueber, said the Review-Journal’s former in-house counsel was always a newspaper man, even as a child in the small town of Litchfield, Illinois.

He said his brother founded the St. Andrews Elementary School monthly student newspaper, which cost 2 cents and was full of playground gossip. Mark Hinueber later became editor of the Newman Central Catholic High School newspaper and was a sports reporter for the local paper.

“Mark made sure that every kid, from the biggest geek in school up to the jocks, got their name in that stupid paper,” Matt Hinueber said.

Family members said that throughout his childhood, Mark Hinueber was known as a responsible and hard-working child with an “overdose of our parents’ Depression-era work ethic,” Matt Hinueber said Saturday.

“Father called him ‘The Professor,’” he said.

After receiving his law degree from The John Marshall Law School, Mark Hinueber’s career led him to Las Vegas, where his wife and son still live. After his diagnosis, he traveled to Europe, saw Bruce Springsteen on Broadway, watched the Vegas Golden Knights play in the Stanley Cup, and saw his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals, play one more time.

But he wasn’t able to cross off an important part of his bucket list: to see his son Tom Hinueber’s daughter, his only grandchild, be born. She’s due in November.

Many friends mentioned Mark Hinueber’s use of Facebook to document his travels and thoughts. On Aug. 15, he posted a final Facebook status, writing that the hospice facility informed him he would likely “succumb sometime in the next 3 weeks to my illness.”

“Unfortunately I will not get to see my new granddaughter’s cherubic face,” he wrote. “I imagine she will be beautiful and intelligent. I pray she will also be kind.”

His son hadn’t planned to speak, but he stood up to talk after an aunt led a prayer.

“I didn’t know if I was going to have the right words to say,” Tom Hinueber told the crowd.

The 29-year-old described his father as a “deeply good man,” who was possibly haunted by a Catholic belief that he needed to help others so he would be a good person.

“If he was here I’d tell him it’s not true, because he was worthy the whole time by being the way he was,” Tom Hinueber said.

In addition to his son, Mark Hinueber is survived by his wife of 38 years, Maureen Hinueber; four siblings, Maggie Dicks, Matt Hinueber, Pete Hinueber and Liz Byrnes; and six nieces.

Donations in his memory may be sent to Blackburn College, for which he was a member of the board of trustees for the past five years, for the Mark Hinueber Endowment Fund c/o Mary McMurray, 700 College Ave., Carlinville, Illinois, 62626.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like