Fright Dome not opening for 2018 Halloween season

Jason Egan, owner of Fright Dome, center, is shown with some of the clowns at the haunted house in the Adventuredome at the Circus Circus hotel-casino on Sunday Oct. 16, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A clown approaches guests in the Clown Havoc scare zone at Fright Dome at Circus Circus in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Julian Carrabis, at Trippy the Clown scares Morian Gutierrez and Amritjeet Raju in the Fright Dome at Adventuresome in the Circus Circus hotel-casino on Sunday Oct. 16, 2016. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexandra Tellefsen, as Little Psycho, center, greets Anali Flores, right, and her sister Yanira as they wait in line at the Fright Dome in Adventuredome at the Circus Circus hotel-casino at 2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jullian Carrabis, as Trippy the Clown, is shown in the Fright Dome at Adventuredome in the Circus Circus hotel-casino at 2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jennifer Weaver, right, applies makeup on Christian Loeks for Fright Dome's dress rehearsal on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, at Circus Circus hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Jason Egan, owner and creator of Fright Dome, is shown at the haunted house in the Aventuredome at the Circus Circus hotel-casino at 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A Halloween tradition among many Las Vegans has come to an end after 15 years.

Egan Productions, the team behind Fright Dome, announced on Thursday that the haunted attraction would not be returning to Circus Circus for the 2018 season.

“Circus Circus has informed Egan Productions that it will not move forward with Fright Dome for 2018. While we regret this bad news, we are grateful to the people of Las Vegas for supporting Fright Dome over the past fifteen years,” the company said in a statement.

“We look forward to many successful Halloween events in the future.”

Fright Dome has been providing scares to the Las Vegas Valley at Circus Circus’ Adventuredome Theme Park since 2003, according to its Facebook page.

