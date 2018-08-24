Fright Dome not opening for 2018 Halloween season

A Halloween tradition among many Las Vegans has come to an end after 15 years.
Egan Productions, the team behind Fright Dome, announced on Thursday that the haunted attraction would not be returning to Circus Circus for the 2018 season.
“Circus Circus has informed Egan Productions that it will not move forward with Fright Dome for 2018. While we regret this bad news, we are grateful to the people of Las Vegas for supporting Fright Dome over the past fifteen years,” the company said in a statement.
“We look forward to many successful Halloween events in the future.”
Fright Dome has been providing scares to the Las Vegas Valley at Circus Circus’ Adventuredome Theme Park since 2003, according to its Facebook page.
