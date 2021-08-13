Front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in east valley shopping center

A portion of a large building has collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas.

A portion of a large building collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas.

A portion of a large building collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas. ( Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County firefighters work throw debris after a portion of La Bonita supermarket collapsed on 2500 Desert Inn Rd. and Eastern Avenue, on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The front portion of a large supermarket in eastern Las Vegas collapsed early Friday, slightly injuring four people.

Clark County firefighters responded to a La Bonita supermarket in Francisco Center at 2500 E. Desert Inn Road at 6:18 a.m. and transported four people to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after “the front awning, or mansard, collapsed,” said Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan.

The collapse also peeled off much of the market’s front facade.

Carnahan said fire department crews were working with county building officials to make sure “the rest of the building is structurally sound.”

All utilities to the building had been turned off, he said.

Deli supervisor Adolfo Navarret said he and at least a dozen other employees were in the store when the collapse occurred.

“I just see the windows breaking like it is an earthquake,” he said. “And I look behind me and I see a bunch of debris and dust.”

He said more than a dozen employees scrambled out of the back of the building to safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.