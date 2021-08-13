Front of supermarket collapses in east Las Vegas shopping center
A portion of a large building has collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas.
Firefighters and police were observed at a La Bonita supermarket.
La Bonita deli supervisor Adolfo Navarret said the front awning of the building fell.
“I just see the windows breaking like it is an earthquake,” he said. “And I look behind me and I see a bunch of debris and dust.”
He said more than a dozen employees scrambled out of the back of the building to safety.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
