Front of supermarket collapses in east Las Vegas shopping center

A portion of a large building has collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas.

Firefighters and police were observed at a La Bonita supermarket.

La Bonita deli supervisor Adolfo Navarret said the front awning of the building fell.

“I just see the windows breaking like it is an earthquake,” he said. “And I look behind me and I see a bunch of debris and dust.”

He said more than a dozen employees scrambled out of the back of the building to safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

