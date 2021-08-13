85°F
Front of supermarket collapses in east Las Vegas shopping center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2021 - 6:56 am
 
Updated August 13, 2021 - 7:16 am
A portion of a large building collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit ...
A portion of a large building collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A portion of a large building collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit ...
A portion of a large building collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A portion of a large building collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas. ( Bizuayehu ...
A portion of a large building collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas. ( Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A portion of a large building has collapsed at a shopping complex in eastern Las Vegas.

Firefighters and police were observed at a La Bonita supermarket.

La Bonita deli supervisor Adolfo Navarret said the front awning of the building fell.

“I just see the windows breaking like it is an earthquake,” he said. “And I look behind me and I see a bunch of debris and dust.”

He said more than a dozen employees scrambled out of the back of the building to safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

