Fuel spill near Lamb Boulevard closes southbound lanes of I-15

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters work to clean a spill that has shutdown all southbound lanes on I-15 near Lamb Boulevard on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

All southbound lanes of Interstate 15 south of Lamb Boulevard are closed Thursday morning due to a fuel spill, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

A truck hauling 2,700 gallons of diesel fuel started to spill for unknown reasons, trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The truck was not involved in a crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Clark County Fire Department’s hazardous materials team responded to the scene, Buratczuk said.

Traffic is being diverted at Lamb Boulevard, according to the Highway Patrol.

“It’s going to be closed for a while because the EPA has very strict guidelines for dealing with fuel spills,” Buratczuk said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.254761,-115.084268