Full flower supermoon brightens Las Vegas night sky

The art installation Seven Magic Mountains south of Las Vegas was lit up Wednesday night by the full flower supermoon, the last supermoon of 2020.

A supermoon appears in the sky when the full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its orbit.

April’s pink moon was the biggest of the year, but that doesn’t mean May’s isn’t spectacular.

“The moon will appear full for about three days around this time,” through Friday, NASA said in a release.

The May full moon is known as the flower moon as a nod to spring and May flowers, dating to the Maine Farmers Almanac in the 1930s.

The next supermoon will appear in April 2021.