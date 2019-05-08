Fumes cause hospitalization of airline passengers in Las Vegas

A “handful” of people were taken to Las Vegas hospitals after reports of fumes on a Spirit Airlines plane on Wednesday morning, according to an airport spokeswoman.

The first requests for medical assistance came in shortly before 9 a.m. at McCarran International Airport, spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Fifteen people total — passengers and crew members — on Spirit flight 170 headed to Minneapolis asked for medical assistance, although it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were taken to hospitals, she said.

Crews said the plane was taxiing for departure when people on board noticed the fumes, at which point the plane returned to the terminal.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene.

No other details were available, including the conditions of those taken to local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

