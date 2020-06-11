Fundraiser aims to help pay wounded Las Vegas officer’s medical bills

Las Vegas Valley residents were turning out Thursday to show their support for a police officer shot and critically wounded at the end of a Black Lives Matter protest.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis was critically wounded in a shooting following a Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip, June 1, 2020. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas Valley residents were turning out Thursday morning to show their support for a police officer shot and critically wounded at the conclusion of a Black Lives Matter protest June 1 on the Strip.

The drive-up fundraiser started at 9 a.m. at the Sahara West Urgent Care parking lot, 6125 W. Sahara Ave. While observing social distancing, residents gave cash and checks to volunteers collecting donations on behalf of Las Vegas officer Shay Mikalonis, 29. They also signed a banner to be given to the Mikalonis family.

Mikalonis remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday at University Medical Center after the shooting in front of Circus Circus.

“Shay Day” was organized by the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF.) All proceeds will go to the Mikalonis family and medical expenses for the wounded officer.

“Please join us and sign a card and/or donate directly to the family as we rally this amazing community of Las Vegas together to support the recovery of Shay,” the organization said.

A 20-year-old suspect, Edgar Samaniego, told police after his arrest that he fired the shot that struck Mikalonis but said he was trying to scare protesters into leaving and did not know police were present, according to his arrest report. He faces attempted murder and other charges in the shooting.

Authorities said Mikalonis has undergone two surgeries, one to remove a bullet from his neck and another to repair his shattered jaw. His family said in a statement that he might be on a ventilator for the rest of his life, but there have been positive developments in his condition in recent days.

“I do know that, based on what we are seeing right now and the statement the family put out, I definitely see long-term care for him ahead,” said Las Vegas police Lt. Erik Lloyd of the IPOF. “It is obvious he is not going to be out of the hospital any day soon. He still is going to need to go and have some type of rehabilitation.”

But Lloyd said the family informed him, “He does have eye movement. He is awake, to them, even though he’s got the ventilator, it seems he does recognize them. That is very positive.”

Mikalonis’ family issued a statement Tuesday through the injured officers fund thanking residents of the Las Vegas Valley for their support.

