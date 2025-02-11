Fundraiser for the fallen: North Las Vegas officer remembered — PHOTOS

43°F
Fundraiser for fallen North Las Vegas officer
Retired Las Vegas police detective Tamia Dow signs a banner honoring fallen North Las Vegas Police officer Jason Roscow during a fundraiser for his family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Roscow was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Injured Police Officers Fund board member and Clark County School District Police Sgt. Juan Wibowo, left, receives a donation from Keith Morgan during a fundraiser honoring fallen North Las Vegas Police officer Jason Roscow during a fundraiser for his family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Roscow was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Injured Police Officers Fund board member and Clark County School District Police Sgt. Juan Wibowo, right, thanks Richard Sadler for a donation during a fundraiser honoring fallen North Las Vegas Police officer Jason Roscow at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Roscow was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday. Looking on is Neil Sackmary, owner of Nevada Coin Mart. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A member of Clark County School District Police Honor Guard wears a band across his logo during a fundraiser honoring fallen North Las Vegas Police officer Jason Roscow during a fundraiser for his family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Roscow was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police officer Monty Fetherston signs a banner honoring fallen North Las Vegas Police officer Jason Roscow during a fundraiser for his family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Roscow was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Injured Police Officers Fund Vice President and Las Vegas police Sgt. Charles Jivapong, center, receives a donation from Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson during a fundraiser honoring fallen North Las Vegas Police officer Jason Roscow during a fundraiser for his family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Roscow was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday. Looking on is IPOF board member Minddie Lloyd. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County School District Police officers, from left, Abigail Short, Jenny Martinez , Darryl Layne and Terry Tetonis mingle during a fundraiser for fallen North Las Vegas Police officer Jason Roscow during a fundraiser for his family at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. Roscow was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2025 - 11:30 pm
 

A fundraiser was held Monday at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas for a fallen North Las Vegas police officer.

Jason Roscow, a father of two young boys, was a 17-year veteran of the North Las Vegas department. He was killed last week in a shootout with a man identified as Alexander Mathis, 25, after officers responded to reports of a person pointing a gun at someone just before 2:15 p.m. near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte, police said.

Shot multiple times by Mathis, Roscow also managed to return fire. Roscow was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. Mathis also died.

Funeral services for Roscow will be held at Central Church in Henderson at 10 a.m. Thursday.

