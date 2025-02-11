Fundraiser for the fallen: North Las Vegas officer remembered — PHOTOS
A fundraiser was held Monday at Nevada Coin Mart in Las Vegas for a fallen North Las Vegas police officer.
Jason Roscow, a father of two young boys, was a 17-year veteran of the North Las Vegas department. He was killed last week in a shootout with a man identified as Alexander Mathis, 25, after officers responded to reports of a person pointing a gun at someone just before 2:15 p.m. near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte, police said.
Shot multiple times by Mathis, Roscow also managed to return fire. Roscow was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. Mathis also died.
Funeral services for Roscow will be held at Central Church in Henderson at 10 a.m. Thursday.