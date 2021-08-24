Fundraiser held for Las Vegas officer who died of COVID complications

A local nonprofit is holding a fundraiser for the family of Las Vegas police officer Philip Closi, who died of COVID-19 complications earlier this month.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Philip Closi poses with his family. Local nonprofit Back the Blue is holding a fundraiser for the family of Closi, who died of COVID-19 complications earlier this month. (Closi family via Metropolitan Police Department)

Local nonprofit Back the Blue is holding a fundraiser for the family of Las Vegas police officer Philip Closi, who died of COVID-19 complications earlier this month.

Closi, a 21-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department, worked as a patrol officer within Metro’s convention center patrol area, which includes the Strip.

The 48-year-old also worked as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program officer, wrote school violence awareness programs, served on the board of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association and was a volunteer coach for both of his children’s hockey teams at City National Arena, Metro said in a statement Monday.

“He approached every situation in life with an amazing sense of humor and had a strong desire to help others,” the statement said, adding that Closi was an involved family man who made friends wherever he went.

Closi is survived by his wife and two children, Metro said. He was the fifth known Metro employee to die of the coronavirus.

Lt. Erik Lloyd, 53, died on July 29, 2020, followed by the deaths of 70-year-old retired detective Michael Karstedt, on Jan. 30, 70-year-old civilian employee John Melwak, on Oct. 23, and officer Jason Swanger, 41, on June 24.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.