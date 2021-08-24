101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Fundraiser held for Las Vegas officer who died of COVID complications

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2021 - 6:15 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Philip Closi poses with his family. Local nonprofit Back ...
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Philip Closi poses with his family. Local nonprofit Back the Blue is holding a fundraiser for the family of Closi, who died of COVID-19 complications earlier this month. (Closi family via Metropolitan Police Department)

Local nonprofit Back the Blue is holding a fundraiser for the family of Las Vegas police officer Philip Closi, who died of COVID-19 complications earlier this month.

Closi, a 21-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department, worked as a patrol officer within Metro’s convention center patrol area, which includes the Strip.

The 48-year-old also worked as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program officer, wrote school violence awareness programs, served on the board of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association and was a volunteer coach for both of his children’s hockey teams at City National Arena, Metro said in a statement Monday.

“He approached every situation in life with an amazing sense of humor and had a strong desire to help others,” the statement said, adding that Closi was an involved family man who made friends wherever he went.

Closi is survived by his wife and two children, Metro said. He was the fifth known Metro employee to die of the coronavirus.

Lt. Erik Lloyd, 53, died on July 29, 2020, followed by the deaths of 70-year-old retired detective Michael Karstedt, on Jan. 30, 70-year-old civilian employee John Melwak, on Oct. 23, and officer Jason Swanger, 41, on June 24.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
With Las Vegas prices at record highs, more homebuyers going to Pahrump
2
Manilow chased from the stage, sings on the phone
Manilow chased from the stage, sings on the phone
3
LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden and his useless sidekick
LETTER: Don’t blame Joe Biden and his useless sidekick
4
Manny Pacquiao: ‘You have to think about the life span of your body’
Manny Pacquiao: ‘You have to think about the life span of your body’
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Critical race theory falls apart when you consider what happened in Afghanistan
VICTOR JOECKS: Critical race theory falls apart when you consider what happened in Afghanistan
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Construction continues on MSG Sphere at The Venetian, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. ( ...
Interior work set to begin on MSG Sphere
By / RJ

Construction crews working on the $1.9 billion MSG Sphere at The Venetian will continue to install the exterior LED lighting system and begin work on interior features of the venue.

 
Las Vegas police open kiosk on Strip
By / RJ

Las Vegas police held a dedication ceremony Monday morning for a new Strip kiosk that will help increase police presence in the area.

Read More