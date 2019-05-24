Fundraiser helps family of Las Vegas teen who died in crash

A fundraiser to help the family of Michael “Mikie” Sigler pay for his medical and cremation services was held Thursday at a restaurant in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Donor gifts are shown during fundraiser at Paymon's Mediterranean Cafe in Las Vegas Thursday, May 23, 2019, for the family of Michael "Mikie" Sigler, the Cimarron-Memorial High School senior who died after a crash while riding his motorcycle Tuesday. The fundraiser was organized by Vegas Healthcare. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The fundraiser at Paymon’s Mediterranean Cafe, 8380 W. Sahara Ave., was organized by Vegas Healthcare.

The 18-year-old Cimarron-Memorial High School senior was riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a car just before 1:45 p.m. May 17 on westbound Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Buffalo Drive.

Sigler was critically injured, and he wouldn’t recover.

When the crash happened, Sigler was wearing a helmet clipped to his head, but it was flung off during the initial impact, said his mother, Courtney Kaplan. His only major injury was to his brain. One of the first people to stop at the scene was a retired emergency medical technician, who started performing CPR before two nurses stopped to help.

He was taken to the hospital quickly enough for his organs to be preserved, Kaplan said.

The family is holding a celebration of life ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Celebration Church, 3630 N. Rancho Drive. A motorcycle ride from the church to the site of the crash will follow in honor of Sigler, his mother said.