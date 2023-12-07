66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Funeral procession routes set for slain troopers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 12:08 pm
 
Sgt. Michael Abbate, left, and Trooper Alberto Felix (Nevada Highway Patrol)
Sgt. Michael Abbate, left, and Trooper Alberto Felix (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Funeral processions have been announced for the Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed Dec. 1 in a hit-and-run crash.

The services for Trooper Alberto Felix (Friday) and Sgt. Michael Abbate (Monday) will take place at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Felix’s procession begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd.

From there:

— North on Jones Boulevard to U.S. Highway 95.

— South on U.S. 95 to southbound Interstate 15.

— South on I-15 exit east on Sahara Avenue.

— East on Sahara Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard.

— South on Las Vegas Boulevard to 215 Beltway East.

— East on 215 to U.S. 95 North.

— North on U.S. 95, exit East Russell Road to Central Church.

Abbate’s procession begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St.

From there:

— South on Main Street to west on Washington Avenue.

— South onto I-15, exit east on Sahara Avenue.

— East on Sahara Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard.

— South on Las Vegas Boulevard to 215 East.

— East on 215 to U.S. 95 North.

— North on U.S. 95, exit East Russell Road to Central Church.

Both memorial services are open for the community to attend.

Abbate and Felix were struck and killed while assisting another motorist on northbound I-15 near D Street.

Jemarcus Williams, 46, was arrested later that day and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following charges:

— Reckless driving resulting in death (two counts).

— Driving under the influence resulting in death (two counts).

— Duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death (two counts).

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
UNLV shooting: 3 victims, gunman dead; reports name suspect
2
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
3
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
4
Alleged UNLV gunman had posted about Zodiac Killer
Alleged UNLV gunman had posted about Zodiac Killer
5
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Memorial services announced for fallen Nevada troopers
Memorial services announced for fallen Nevada troopers
1 killed in east Las Vegas crash
1 killed in east Las Vegas crash
1 dead in east Las Vegas car-truck crash, police say
1 dead in east Las Vegas car-truck crash, police say
Woman in mobility scooter killed in hit-and-run Friday night
Woman in mobility scooter killed in hit-and-run Friday night
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas
Woman struck, killed in east Las Vegas
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested