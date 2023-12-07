Funeral procession routes set for slain troopers

The services for Trooper Alberto Felix (Friday) and Sgt. Michael Abbate (Monday) will take place at Central Church in Henderson.

Sgt. Michael Abbate, left, and Trooper Alberto Felix (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Funeral processions have been announced for the Nevada Highway Patrol troopers killed Dec. 1 in a hit-and-run crash.

The services for Trooper Alberto Felix (Friday) and Sgt. Michael Abbate (Monday) will take place at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Felix’s procession begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday from Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd.

From there:

— North on Jones Boulevard to U.S. Highway 95.

— South on U.S. 95 to southbound Interstate 15.

— South on I-15 exit east on Sahara Avenue.

— East on Sahara Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard.

— South on Las Vegas Boulevard to 215 Beltway East.

— East on 215 to U.S. 95 North.

— North on U.S. 95, exit East Russell Road to Central Church.

Abbate’s procession begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St.

From there:

— South on Main Street to west on Washington Avenue.

— South onto I-15, exit east on Sahara Avenue.

— East on Sahara Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard.

— South on Las Vegas Boulevard to 215 East.

— East on 215 to U.S. 95 North.

— North on U.S. 95, exit East Russell Road to Central Church.

Both memorial services are open for the community to attend.

Abbate and Felix were struck and killed while assisting another motorist on northbound I-15 near D Street.

Jemarcus Williams, 46, was arrested later that day and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following charges:

— Reckless driving resulting in death (two counts).

— Driving under the influence resulting in death (two counts).

— Duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death (two counts).

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.