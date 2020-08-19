Funeral service underway for Metro officer killed by COVID-19 — WATCH LIVE

A funeral procession Wednesday morning will take Lt. Erik Lloyd’s body to Henderson, where a service will be held for the Las Vegas officer who died after contracting the coronavirus.

Minddie Lloyd reaches out at the casket of her husband, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd, at Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Lloyd, who oversaw the fallen officers' fund, died July 29 after contracting the coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Honor guard members load the casket of Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd at Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Lloyd, who oversaw the fallen officers' fund, died July 29 after contracting the coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police officers Kelly Cannon, left, and Helene Wright hug as law enforcement personnel gather for the funeral procession for Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd at Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Lloyd, who oversaw the fallen officers' fund, died July 29 after contracting the coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The casket for Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Erik Lloyd leaves Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Lloyd, who oversaw the fallen officers' fund, died July 29 after contracting the coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An emergency vehicle carries the flag-draped casket of Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd during an escort for his funeral procession down the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The marquee at Park MGM recognizes the passing of Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd as his funeral procession moves down the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Motorcycle officers lead an emergency vehicles escort during a funeral procession for Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd down the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The marquee at the MGM recognizes the passing of Metro Lt. Erik Lloyd as his funeral procession moves down the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A funeral procession for Lt. Erik Lloyd, who had a nearly 30-year career with the Metropolitan Police Department, is traversing the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday before his service in Henderson.

The 53-year-old died July 29 after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The police-led procession is escorting Lloyd’s body to the Central Christian Church, at 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson, where a funeral service will begin at 10 a.m., Metro said.

Uniformed officers placed Lloyd’s coffin, covered in an American flag, in the back of a Metro truck and saluted before dozens of law enforcement vehicles and motorcycles with flashing lights left the Palm Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., about 8:45 a.m. The American flag in front of the building was flying at half-staff in Lloyd’s honor.

Lloyd served as president of the Injured Police Officers Fund since January 2004, coordinating fundraising efforts for wounded officers and their families. He was also the lieutenant overseeing deadly force examinations, investigations conducted when someone dies in police custody.

Will Huddler, chairman of the Las Vegas Police Managers and Supervisors Association, told the Review-Journal shortly after his death that Lloyd was a leader who “puts forth genuine care for the men and women he works with.”

Lloyd was born in Downey, California, and is survived by his wife of 22 years, Minddie, two daughters and five grandchildren, Metro said. Minddie Lloyd, who works as the judicial executive assistant to District Judge William Kephart, also contracted the coronavirus but has since been released from the hospital, according to multiple sources.

In a statement from Metro released the day of Lloyd’s death, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the department “is a better agency for having Erik.”

“He was the type of officer who represents all the values you want in a person,” he said. “He was hardworking, honest, kind and generous with his time. He created a legacy outside of his work here at LVMPD, working to help people in their greatest time of grief.”

Metro has said Lloyd’s death is considered to have happened in the line of duty. A week before his death, Congress passed a measure known as the Safeguarding America’s First Responder’s Act, which provides benefits to law enforcement and presumes that officers who die or become disabled because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus did so in the line of duty.

The funeral processionincludes officers from Metro, the Nevada Highway Patrol, City of Las Vegas marshals, AMR ambulances, firefighters and officials from the North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, Clark County School District and Paiute police departments.

Because of coronavirus restrictions, only family and guests are allowed at the funeral service in Henderson, but Metro said Tuesday that it plans to livestream the service on the internet.

