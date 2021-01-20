Funeral services set for veteran Las Vegas attorney Bill Terry

Funeral services are planned this week for Bill Terry, a Las Vegas defense attorney whose career spanned nearly five decades

Attorney Bill Terry, right, talks with his client Anthony Carleo in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas on Aug. 25, 2011, during Carleo's sentencing hearing in connection with the armed robbery of the Bellagio. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this undated photo, Bill Terry, standing, is seen with Ozzie Fumo at the Italian American Club. (Ozzie Fumo)

Bill Terry, right, talks to Christopher Prestipino in court on March 12, 2020. Prestipino was accused of killing 24-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez and burying her body in a cement structure hidden in the desert. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Funeral services are planned this week for Bill Terry, a Las Vegas defense attorney whose career spanned nearly five decades.

A Bishop Gorman High School and UNLV graduate who earned his law degree from the University of San Diego, Terry, 74, died last week after a battle with cancer.

A visitation is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., with a funeral Mass planned for 2 p.m. Friday at St. Viator’s Catholic Church, 2461 E. Flamingo Road.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mass is limited to 250 people. Once capacity is reached, additional mourners will be able to view a livestream of the service in a 250-person capacity banquet hall at the church.

Fellow defense attorney Ozzie Fumo, a longtime friend, said he will deliver Terry’s eulogy.

“His moral and intellectual powers are unrivaled,” Fumo said Wednesday. “Those who solicited his aid discovered that he had a soft place in his heart for distress. He fought for his clients with unmatched determination.”

Terry started his career as a federal prosecutor before becoming a criminal defense attorney who handled some of the most high-profile cases in Las Vegas, representing politicians, judges and fellow lawyers, among others.

He is survived by his three children, William “Billy,” Jenny and Frederick “Freddie,” and three grandchildren, Alexis, Ashley and Joey.

