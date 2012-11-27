Funeral services set for Wednesday for former fire chief

A former Clark County fire chief died last week.

Officials said the county’s fifth fire chief, Roy Parrish, 71, died Friday. His funeral will be 11 a.m. today at Palm Mortuary, 7600 Eastern Ave.

Parrish was fire chief for 13 years from 1977 to 1990 and was the longest- tenured fire chief in its history.

He began his career with the department in 1959.

In honor of Parrish’s service, flags will be lowered to half-staff today.

He is survived by Miriam, his wife of 33 years; his son, Scott, of Audubon, N.J.; and his brother, Kenneth Parrish of Las Vegas.