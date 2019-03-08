Gala supports Las Vegas nonprofit helping homeless women, kids

Fairy tale endings were celebrated Thursday night at the Suncoast during a fundraising gala for a nonprofit that helps homeless women and children.
As part of its 12th anniversary, Living Grace Homes shared the stories of the young women and children who have been helped through hard times and homelessness.
The organization has provided shelter for more than 400 homeless young women in Southern Nevada and their children. Currently, the organization has two homes where women live before securing employment and permanent housing.
The nonprofit offers prenatal assistance, home placement, counseling, life skills coaching, training, assistance with education, vocational goals and child care for young women ages 14 to 24 who either have children or are pregnant.