Garage, 2 vehicles destroyed by fire in western Las Vegas Valley

A house fire in the western Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 15, 2020, caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A garage and two vehicles were destroyed by a fire Monday night in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Firefighters were called just after 6:25 p.m. to the 600 block of Edgebrook Drive, near South Hualapai Way and Alta Drive, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were showing from the garage of a two-story house. Firefighters had the main bulk of the fire under control in less than five minutes, the release said.

Clark County firefighters also assisted.

The interior of the house did not have damage, but there was an odor of smoke throughout the house. Damage was estimated at $100,000.

Four people occupy the house. One of the occupants said they went to garage to investigate the smell of smoke. When they opened a door to the garage, the person saw the front of one of the cars in the garage on fire. They tried to put the fire out, but it kept getting larger, so all the occupants evacuated the house, the release said.

No one was injured.

