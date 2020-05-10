Garage fire displaces 3 in northwest Las Vegas

Three people were displaced from a northwest Las Vegas home after a garage fire Saturday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded at 4:47 p.m. to a one-story house in the 7800 block of Sparkle Avenue, according to a department tweet Saturday night.

Firefighters extinguished the “fully involved” garage fire, which didn’t extend into the living area, thedepartment said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child who were displaced.

