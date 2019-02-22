MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Local Las Vegas

George Dickerson, former Clark County district attorney, dies at 96

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2019 - 7:00 pm
 

Former Clark County District Attorney George Dickerson died last week at his home in Maine. He was 96.

Family members remembered Dickerson as a honest and ethical man in both his personal and professional lives.

“I think he’s a man that sought fairness and justice for all,” Michael Dickerson, his grandson and Clark County chief deputy district attorney, said Thursday. “It’s something that he believed in with all his might.”

Dickerson was born in San Francisco in 1923 to Una and Denver Dickerson. His father, who served as Nevada governor from 1909-1911, died when Dickerson was 2, and his mother raised eight children on her own.

Dickerson always revered his mother and insisted that it was her influence that made him the man he was.

“He said his mom, Una, was the greatest hero of his life,” his daughter, Diane Dickerson, said.

He spent 70 years in Las Vegas and 50 years practicing law. Dickerson graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno and then the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Dickerson served in the Navy during World War II and passed the Nevada Bar Exam in 1949.

He began his career as a deputy district attorney when the office, which now employs over 100 attorneys, was made up of the district attorney and two deputies.

Dickerson worked for the office for four years before he was elected Clark County district attorney in 1954.

After his four-year term was up, Dickerson went into private practice until he retired at 75. During that time, he started his own firm in 1986 with his son Bob Dickerson. He was a trial lawyer his entire career.

“He was a lawyer’s lawyer,” Bob Dickerson said. “He was the kind of lawyer I’d want representing me, that any lawyer would want.”

Family members said Dickerson’s law career was marked by his strong sense of ethics and a love for the law.

“Every judge he appeared before knew that any word that came out of George Dickerson’s mouth they could take to the bank,” Bob Dickerson said.

Dickerson took a personal interest in every client he represented. Family members remember a client convicted of murder, whom Dickerson represented pro bono, wrote letters to Dickerson from prison. After the man’s release, Dickerson let the client live in his home because he had nowhere to go.

“From our standpoint we were just so proud of him as a person,” Diane Dickerson said. “He made people feel like they were so very special.”

Bob Dickerson said he was inspired to go into law at age 4 when he watched his father at work in the courtroom for the first time.

“He’s been my mentor all my life,” Bob Dickerson said.

Dickerson was appointed as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission in 1966 and was president of the State Bar of Nevada from 1973-74. He served as the attorney for the Clark County Convention Authority for 20 years.

“It’s the funny thing about him — he accomplished so much professionally, but he was defined by what he accomplished personally. That’s what he was most proud of,” Dickerson’s grandson Dan Merica said.

He said his grandfather attended every football game Merica played in, and took great interest in his journalism career and in all of his children’s and grandchildren’s passions.

“He was the epitome of what the perfect grandpa should be,” Merica said. “We were all taught equally that the best thing we could be in life was honorable, honest, dignified and respectful.”

Dickerson took pride in his 70-year marriage to his wife, Doree Dickinson; his three children, Bob, Bill and Diane; and 11 grandchildren, all of whom survive him.

A celebration of Dickerson’s life will be held at a later date.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Local
Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley
On Wednesday evening through early Thursday a winter storm dumped more than 7 1/2 inches of snow on some parts of the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas snow day for children
Las Vegas kids play in the snow that fell on Feb. 21, 2019. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow closes Red Rock Canyon, residents enjoy rare snowfall
The greater Las Vegas area was hit with snowfall on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2019. This video shows the areas surrounding Red Rock Canyon and the Summerlin community. Video by: Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas kids attend school in the snow
Las Vegas children attend school during a rare snowstorm on Feb. 21, 2019. Staton Elementary School and other CCSD schools remained open. (Glenn Cook/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People enjoying the snow in Summerlin
Fox Hill Park in Summerlin was busy Thursday morning, Feb. 21, 2019, with people enjoying the rare snow that fell overnight. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHP advises motorists to take caution during Las Vegas snowstorm
NHP advised motorists to take caution during the snowstorm in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Timelapse of snow at Red Rock Canyon
More than 7 inches of snow fell in the western areas of the Las Vegas Valley, including Red Rock Canyon, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow falls at Fremont Street Experince in Las Vegas
Snow falls at the Fremont Street Experience early Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow in Summerlin
Snow in Summerlin on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Anastasia Hendrix/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Snow At Red Rock Casino
Early morning snow in Summerlin on Thursday, feb. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Las Vegas sees heavy snow fall
Drivers on the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas faced heavy snowfall on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow at Red Rock Casino and Resort.
Snow continues to fall Thursday morning in Summerlin. Heaviest snow west of 215.
Snow soccer in Las Vegas -VIDEO
Players enjoy a game of soccer during a snowstorm in the Anthem area east of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow falls Wednesday evening in Las Vegas
Heavy snow began falling Wednesday evening in the southwestern part of the Las Vegas valley. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Snow falls on the Las Vegas Strip
Snow falls outside the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip as the Golden Knights play the Boston Bruins. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow near Deer Springs and Buffalo
Snow near Deer Springs Way and Buffalo Drive in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Feb. 20, 2019.(Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow in Las Vegas at Red Rock Casino Resort
A winter storm brings snow to Red Rock Casino Resort in Summerlin on Feb. 20, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
February 20 snow in Centennial Hills (Part 2)
Snowstorm in the far northwest valley. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
February 20 snow in Centennial Hills
Snowstorm in the far northwest valley. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NDOT prepares for snow and ice from winter storm
The Nevada Department of Transportation gears up to keep roads open when snow and ice hit the Las Vegas valley.
Developer gets approval to build homes at Bonnie Springs
The Clark County Planning Commission has approved a plan to build 20 homes on the site of Bonnie Springs Ranch. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working cats at St. John the Baptist Church
Parish councilmember John Koutsulis talks about the two cats St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church have adopted as part of a working cats program.
Lee Canyon snow makes skiers smile
Skiers and snow boarders took advantage of the Presidents Day holiday and the recent snowfall at Lee Canyon, outside of Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mount Charleston gets fresh blanket of snow
A winter storm drops nearly four inches of fresh snow on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Mount Charleston outside Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Snow in the Las Vegas Valley
Snow accumulated in the Las Vegas Valley for the first time in more than a decade, with snow falling mostly in the western, northwestern and southern areas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review Journal) @bizutesfaye
Snow at US 95 and Lee Canyon Road
Passers-by pulled off Lee Canyon Road northwest of Las Vegas Monday to play in the fresh snow. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Road truck on an empty I-15
Snow and ice contributed to the closure of Interstate 15 near Primm. Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal
I-15 traffic diverted at St. Rose Parkway
The Nevada Highway Patrol has closed Interstate 15 in both directions between south Las Vegas and the California state line due to icy road conditions, Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ice on roadway shuts down I-15 south of Las Vegas
An overnight snowstorm left an icy roadway, causing the Nevada Highway Patrol to shut down Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas to the California state line. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I-15 closed at St. Rose Parkway
Ice on Interstate 15 caused the Nevada Highway Patrol to close the highway from St. Rose Parkway in south Las Vegas to the California state line on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Home Front Page Footer Listing