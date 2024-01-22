Get free pickleball lessons at this city festival

The city of Las Vegas is hosting a pickleball tournament, with two councilwoman facing off in the matchup.

Caleb Ritua, of Las Vegas, plays pickleball at the Sunset Park pickleball complex on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If you’ve been wanting to learn how to play pickleball, a Las Vegas pickleball tournament next month is providing free clinics for beginners.

The Love For All Pickleball tournament, slated for Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include two beginner pickleball clinics at the Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Drive, the city of Las Vegas said in a news release.

The first clinic is from 9 to 10:30 a.m., with the second from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the city said.

Las Vegas Ward 4 and Ward 6 pickleball teams are facing off at the main tournament event, with Councilwomen Francis Allen-Palenske and Nancy Brune hosting and participating in the matchup.

Registration for the tournament is now closed, but guests can still enjoy food trucks while the two teams play.

“This will be a fun event and we hope to see everyone come out and learn more about pickleball,” Brune said in the release.