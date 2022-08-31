Get ready to cut back on watering as fall schedule begins Thursday

The Southern Nevada Water Authority is changing the watering schedule on Thursday. The fall schedule cuts allowed watering days from six per week to three.

Pedestrians wait to cross Green Valley Parkway as lawn sprinklers water grass in March 2019 in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Fall watering restrictions start Thursday in Southern Nevada, allowing residents to water only three assigned days per week.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority’s fall watering schedule runs from Thursday through Oct. 31. Assigned watering days vary based on location, and specific watering schedules can be found on the authority’s website.

The change marks half the summer allowance of six days per week. On Nov. 1, the watering season will change again to winter, which allows residents to water only one day per week. And no matter what season, no watering is permitted on Sundays.

“Changing your sprinkler clock is just one of those things,” said Bronson Mack, Southern Nevada Water Authority public information officer, “that we as residents and businesses and landscapers need to do four times a year.”

The water authority enforces watering rules year-round by following up on water waste tips and patrolling in areas known for not following water guidelines. Repeat offenses can result in fines that range from $40 to $5,000.

Though the schedule changes Thursday, most people don’t usually change their watering schedule until about mid-September, Mack said.

“The sooner we all make that switch, the more water we save as a community,” he said.

While days are still extremely hot in September, nights are cooler and days are shorter than in summer months. These differences result in plants and landscapes losing less water, allowing plants to stay healthy despite fewer watering days, Mack said.

The water authority also has launched a new advertising initiative on its YouTube channel, he said.

More information on seasonal watering schedules, other conservation strategies and water waste reporting can be found on the authority’s website.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkCredicoII.