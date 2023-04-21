85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Gilcrease Orchard ready for visitors — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 10:29 am
 
Updated April 21, 2023 - 5:15 pm
Jamie Boisselle and her son Magnus, 4, of Henderson pick produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Ve ...
Jamie Boisselle and her son Magnus, 4, of Henderson pick produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Gilcrease Orchard Education Coordinator Janina Little directs customers to ready crops ready a ...
Gilcrease Orchard Education Coordinator Janina Little directs customers to ready crops ready at the pick your own produce fields in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People pick produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/La ...
People pick produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Twins Logan, left, and Triston Singh, 7, pick produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursda ...
Twins Logan, left, and Triston Singh, 7, pick produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Josiah Vivanco, 7, rides in a wheel barrow after picking produce with her parents Gustavo and D ...
Josiah Vivanco, 7, rides in a wheel barrow after picking produce with her parents Gustavo and Daniela at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sarah Daniels Las Vegas picks produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 202 ...
Sarah Daniels Las Vegas picks produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Esther Hanshaw and her children Micah, 2, left, and Helaman, 3, head to see the chickens after ...
Esther Hanshaw and her children Micah, 2, left, and Helaman, 3, head to see the chickens after picking produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sarah Daniels Las Vegas picks carrots at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 202 ...
Sarah Daniels Las Vegas picks carrots at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
People pick produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/La ...
People pick produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gilcrease Orchard opened its fields to visitors for the spring picking season this week.

Located on a 60-acre site in the northwest Las Vegas Valley, the popular locals destination announced it opened to the public Tuesday with visitors able to pick their produce from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The hours should remain the same into the summer months, according to Mark Ruben, director of Gilcrease Orchard.

Ruben said he doesn’t expect the orchard to get busy in the next few weeks since a cold start to the year delayed some popular crops like apricots and sunflowers from being ready.

“The weather has slowed everything way up,” Ruben said. “I looked at our calendar from a couple years ago and we’ve had apricots at this time of year in the past.”

The average high temperature for the first three months of 2023 was 58.8 degrees, the 7th coldest in nearly 85 years of Las Vegas weather records and the seventh coldest in 50 years, since 1973.

Ruben estimates that as the weather warms up next month more crops such as fruit and squash should be ready for picking.

The orchard’s website notes that some crops are now available such as carrots, beets, spring onions and spring garlic. There’s also peanut butter, kettle corn, fresh herbs, wildflower honey and cold pressed olive oil on sale.

Entry to the orchard is free, with customers needing to pay for crops by pound or bunch.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner rips Oakland Athletics’ likely move to Las Vegas
Raiders owner rips Oakland Athletics’ likely move to Las Vegas
2
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
3
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
4
A’s asking for $500M from public for Las Vegas ballpark
A’s asking for $500M from public for Las Vegas ballpark
5
VICTOR JOECKS: A’s new Las Vegas ballpark shouldn’t receive a taxpayer subsidy
VICTOR JOECKS: A’s new Las Vegas ballpark shouldn’t receive a taxpayer subsidy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold
Chilly forecast to continue its long run in Las Vegas
Chilly forecast to continue its long run in Las Vegas
More time to ski, snowboard as Lee Canyon extends season
More time to ski, snowboard as Lee Canyon extends season
New residents should plant tried-and-true vegetables
New residents should plant tried-and-true vegetables
Las Vegas breaks April 11 record as heat returns
Las Vegas breaks April 11 record as heat returns
Ready for the 80s? Expect Easter weekend warmup in Las Vegas
Ready for the 80s? Expect Easter weekend warmup in Las Vegas