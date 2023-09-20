81°F
Local Las Vegas

Gilcrease Orchard requiring tickets for weekend visits

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 4:04 pm
 
Updated September 20, 2023 - 4:18 pm
Samuel Honig, 3, left, and his friend Deegan Dorudiani, 3, pull a wagon filled with pumpkins at ...
Samuel Honig, 3, left, and his friend Deegan Dorudiani, 3, pull a wagon filled with pumpkins at Gilcrease Orchard, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summer Hall, left, and her husband James, visit Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. ...
Summer Hall, left, and her husband James, visit Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summer Hall, left, and her husband James, visit Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. ...
Summer Hall, left, and her husband James, visit Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gilcrease Orchard Director Mark Ruben loads pumpkins to make a photo station at the 60-acre far ...
Gilcrease Orchard Director Mark Ruben loads pumpkins to make a photo station at the 60-acre farm in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People line up to check out after picking their Halloween pumpkins at Gilcrease Orchard, on Tue ...
People line up to check out after picking their Halloween pumpkins at Gilcrease Orchard, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People visit Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vega ...
People visit Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gilcrease Orchard’s Fall Harvest returns on Saturday — but you’ll need a ticket to enter.

The nonprofit orchard will require a $5 ticket for timed entry on weekends. A ticket is required for all visitors over 5 years old.

Tickets will not be necessary to visit the orchard on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but will guarantee entry, the orchard said on its website.

The orchard will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays until Halloween from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Gilcrease asks those with a ticket to arrive 15 minutes within their ticket time. To purchase a ticket, visit thegilcreaseorchard.org.

Guests with a ticket will also be able to enjoy:

— Access to fun photo backdrops and selfie stations

— Hay wagon ride through the orchard

— Live music

— Hay maze

— Corn maze

— Chicken coop

— Desert tortoise habitat

Tickets are not refundable or reimbursable. However, guests can reschedule their tickets if they are more than two days out from their reservation time and day.

Visitors will have to pay additional fees to buy a pumpkin to take home (which are priced at 75 cents a pound), and for apple cider, apple cider donuts and other produce and concessions, Gilcrease said.

Gilcrease recommends people bring their own wagon to haul pumpkins, shears for cutting pumpkins off the vine, closed-toe shoes, hats, sunscreen and water.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

