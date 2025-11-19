Girl, 11, hit and killed while crossing west Las Vegas road identified
Jay’La Braxton died of blunt force injuries suffered in the collision, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.
An 11-year-old girl who was fatally hit by a vehicle after she ran across the road outside of the crosswalk on Monday has been identified by the coroner’s office.
Jay’La Braxton, 11, died of blunt force injuries suffered in the collision, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.
Police have said that a 29-year-old Las Vegas woman was headed west in a construction zone on Lake Mead Boulevard near Concord Street at 5:18 p.m., when her 2009 Nissan Sentra struck Jay’La. The girl was crossing Lake Mead outside of a designated crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle, police said.
The driver remained on scene and is not suspected of impairment.
