Local Las Vegas

Girl, 11, hit and killed while crossing west Las Vegas road identified

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an accident where an 11-year-old girl was struck and ...
Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an accident where an 11-year-old girl was struck and killed while crossing the street Monday, November 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Screenshot Courtesy KSNV)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2025 - 1:31 pm
 
Updated November 19, 2025 - 1:37 pm

An 11-year-old girl who was fatally hit by a vehicle after she ran across the road outside of the crosswalk on Monday has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Jay’La Braxton, 11, died of blunt force injuries suffered in the collision, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

Police have said that a 29-year-old Las Vegas woman was headed west in a construction zone on Lake Mead Boulevard near Concord Street at 5:18 p.m., when her 2009 Nissan Sentra struck Jay’La. The girl was crossing Lake Mead outside of a designated crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle, police said.

The driver remained on scene and is not suspected of impairment.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

