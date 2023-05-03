Girl, 12, found safe in northwest Las Vegas

Amoni Houston was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday near West Craig Road and North Rainbow Boulevard.

Amoni Houston (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing for two days has been found, police said Wednesday.

Amoni Houston was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Monday near West Craig Road and North Rainbow Boulevard. The 5-foot, 4-inch girl has brown hair, brown skin and brown eyes.

Police said Wednesday afternoon the girl was located.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.