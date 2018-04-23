Girl, 2, critically hurt in crash at Las Vegas pediatric office

A 2-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in a southwest Las Vegas parking lot Monday afternoon.

An office building at 6980 S. Cimarron Road in Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Police investigate the scene where a child suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the parking of a pediatrics center near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas on Monday, April 23, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police were called about 3:15 p.m. to the parking lot of St. Rose Pediatrics, 6980 S. Cimarron Road, near South Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The girl suffered a head injury was taken inside the pediatrics center in “extremely critical” condition, Meltzer said. She received first aid at St. Rose, then was flown to University Medical Center.

Due to the extent of the injuries, Metro’s fatal crash team was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

6980 S. Cimarron Road Las Vegas, Nevada