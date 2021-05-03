Girl, 6, drowns at Lake Mead after pool float is blown from shore

A 6-year-old girl drowned at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday when a pool float she was sharing with a friend was blown from shore, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

People relax in the water at Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk to Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The agency received a call about the drifting children at 2:35 p.m. Saturday. Game wardens arrived within minutes, according to a news release.

The game wardens were able to rescue one of the children, but could not find the other. Her body was later recovered by divers with the Metropolitan Police Department, the agency said in a statement.

It’s unclear how the girl became separated from the float, Aaron Meier, a spokesman for the Department of Wildlife, said. National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said winds were blowing at around 20 to 24 mph at the lake on Saturday with 30 mph gusts.

Several people had swum out in an attempt to rescue the children, the agency said. Game wardens also pulled them from the water.

Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said the department does not suspect abuse or neglect in the case, calling the girl’s death a “horrible tragedy.”

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified the girl as Stacey Mock. Her drowning was ruled an accident.

Warden James Mortimore said in a Monday statement that, while pool floats may seem harmless, they should not be used at the lake.

“The wind on Lake Mead will take it and put a person in danger very quickly,” Mortimore said in the statement. “And once the wind picks up, there is little chance of anyone swimming out to retrieve the float, I don’t care how strong of a swimmer you are.”

If used, the National Park Service advises that inflatable floats and rafts be tied to the shore. The agency also encourages everyone on the water to wear a life jacket.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.