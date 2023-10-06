Girl, 9, killed in bus crash, remains unidentified

The girl and a woman were both hit by an RTC bus Sept. 21 as they crossed the westbound travel lanes of East Charleston Boulevard near South Lamont Street.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has yet to release the identity of a 9-year-old girl killed in a collision with a Regional Transportation Commission bus late last month while she walked outside of a crosswalk with a woman in her 40s who suffered critical injuries.

A spokesperson for the coroner’s office said Friday that before the agency can release information on a death to the media it must make sure that the identity of the deceased is correct and that the next of kin has been notified.

The office’s online records for the juvenile still do not show a name, race, city of residence and cause and manner of her death more than two weeks earlier, the spokesman said.

The girl and her adult companion were both hit by a 2013 New Flyer RTC bus at 9:36 p.m. Sept. 21 as they crossed the westbound travel lanes of East Charleston Boulevard near South Lamont Street in eastern Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

They were not in a marked crosswalk when the collision happened, police reported.

The girl died at the scene and the woman was taken to UMC in critical condition. The woman was not identified by police and her condition since being hospitalized remains unknown.

The driver of the bus and its single passenger were not injured and the driver showed not signs of impairment, police said.

