Girl, 9, located after being reported missing in central valley

Police had asked for the public’s help Thursday morning in finding a 9-year-old girl who had been reported missing in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Officials say a 9-year-old girl has been found after being reported missing in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department had said early Thursday morning that Jeryhia Bivings was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, between Arville Street and South Valley View Boulevard.

🚨UPDATE: SHE HAS BEEN FOUND 🚨 pic.twitter.com/wHNzQVAlPu — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 25, 2024

Later in the morning, police reported that Jeryhia — 5-feet, 3 inches, about 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes — has been successfully located.

