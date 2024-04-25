76°F
Girl, 9, located after being reported missing in central valley

Jeryhia Bivings (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2024 - 10:09 am
 
Updated April 25, 2024 - 11:03 am

Officials say a 9-year-old girl has been found after being reported missing in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department had said early Thursday morning that Jeryhia Bivings was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, between Arville Street and South Valley View Boulevard.

Later in the morning, police reported that Jeryhia — 5-feet, 3 inches, about 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes — has been successfully located.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

