Girl hit, injured while walking across busy road in east Las Vegas, police say

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2025 - 12:43 am
 

An 11-year-old girl was injured while walking across a busy road late Monday afternoon in east Las Vegas, police said.

The unnamed pedestrian, of Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. on Lake Mead Boulevard, east of Peaceful Spirit Lane.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said a “2019 Nissan Rogue was traveling east on Lake Mead in the outside eastbound travel lane. East of Peaceful Spirit, a pedestrian was crossing southbound across Lake Mead, in heavy traffic, outside of a marked crosswalk. The Nissan’s driver applied the vehicle’s brakes and swerved to avoid the pedestrian, but a collision was imminent.”

The Nissan’s driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

