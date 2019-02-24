Girl hospitalized after being hit by car in western Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A girl hit by a car in the west valley Saturday night is expected to survive, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called at about 6:20 p.m. to the 7800 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Buffalo Drive, after a girl was struck by a car. The girl “ran across the street outside of a crosswalk” when she was hit by a sedan traveling west on Spring Mountain, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

The girl was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive, Matchko said. She suffered a “lower body” injury and a minor head injury, he said.

Drivers should avoid Spring Mountain from Buffalo to South Cimarron Road for several hours, Matchko said about 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

7800 block of Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas