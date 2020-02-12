Girls, 6 and 14, last seen in central Las Vegas found safe

The girls who were reported missing in the central valley Tuesday afternoon have been found, police say.

Erika Walley, left, and Elizabeth Walley (Las Vegas police)

Elizabeth Walley, 14, and Erika Walley, 6, were last seen about 3:15 p.m. near the 1200 block of Chapman Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

They were found safe, said Metro Lt. David Gordon in a message. He said they were found “during the early morning hours” Wednesday.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.