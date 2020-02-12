Girls who went missing Tuesday in central valley found safe

The girls, 6 and 14, who were reported missing in the central valley Tuesday afternoon been found safe, police say.

Erika Walley, left, and Elizabeth Walley (Las Vegas police)

Two girls who were reported missing in the central valley Tuesday afternoon have been found, police say.

Elizabeth Walley, 14, and Erika Walley, 6, were last seen about 3:15 p.m. near the 1200 block of Chapman Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

They were found safe, said Metro Lt. David Gordon in a message. He said they were found “during the early morning hours” Wednesday.

