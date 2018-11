The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Glittering Lights holiday display is shining at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The dazzling drive-through light array consists of more than 3 million LED lights and intertwines its way across 2.5 miles of the speedway.

Glittering Lights will be twinkling the night away now until Jan. 6.

Check out the website for times and prices.