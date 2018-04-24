Golden Knights license plates delayed over design

Officials with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles have spent the past six months in a back-and-forth with the team on the design.

The Golden Knights could hoist the Stanley Cup before drivers are able to order specialty plates bearing the team’s logo.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles have spent the past six months in a back-and-forth with the team on the design. The Knights will host the San Jose Sharks for at least Games 1 and 2 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“We’ve had a steady stream of people wondering when these plates will be released because there’s a very high interest in them,” DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said. “We’re just waiting on final design approval from the team.”

Knights spokeswoman Alyssa Girardi declined to comment on Monday, only saying that the design details are being finalized.

When the Knights do submit a design, Malone said it will only take a few weeks for the DMV to manufacture, distribute and solicit sales for the license plates, which must first undergo field testing by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Just like on the ice, there are a few rules that the Pacific Division champs need to follow to avoid penalties. Knights insignias, logos or messages may take up roughly one-third of the specialty plates, leaving enough room for “Nevada” at the top and the license number.

State lawmakers signed off on a plan to permit the specialized Knights plates during the most recent legislative session. An initial issuance will cost motorists $37, followed by a $10 annual renewal, Malone said.

Those wanting to switch their standard-issue plates to Knights plates are advised to make an appointment, rather than simply showing up to a DMV office.

