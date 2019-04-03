Goodmans headline UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame class

Mayor Carolyn Goodman files for her third term as mayor next to her husband Oscar Goodman at City Hall in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Before filing, she announced that she was diagnosed Jan. 17 with stage 2 breast cancer, and says the cancer is completely contained, manageable and can be treated. She plans to receive treatment while campaigning for re-election. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman are among the honorees to be inducted Tuesday into the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame.

UNLV alum Ronald Husband and musician Frankie Moreno will also be inducted.

In addition, the college will award the Koep Dean’s Medal to Review-Journal entertainment columnist John Katsilometes and local band Santa Fe and the Fat City Horns. Architect Michael Del Gatto will be named alumni of the year.

The hall, founded in 2003, honors Southern Nevadans who “impact the community through visual arts, performing arts or architecture,” according to a UNLV release. Wayne Newton, The Killers and architect Tony Marnell are among past inductees.

Oscar Goodman served as mayor of Las Vegas from 1999 to 2011. He made a name for himself as a defense attorney with a client list that included former Stardust casino boss Frank Rosenthal and Chicago mobster Anthony Spilotro.

His wife, Carolyn Goodman, was first lady for 12 years during his tenure and succeeded him as mayor in 2011, becoming the second woman to be elected mayor of Las Vegas.

Husband was the first African-American animator and supervising animator to work for Walt Disney Studios. Moreno, a Las Vegas headliner who began performing at age 10, hit No. 3 on the Bilboard Heartseeker chart in February with his album, “Naked.”

Katsilometes’ column appears daily in the Review-Journal and online at Reviewjournal.com. He also hosts PodKats, a podcast centered on star entertainers, and appears weekly on Las Vegas ABC affiliate KTNV Channel 13.

Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns is a collection of musicians who spend much of their time touring or backing well-known artists or performing in major shows on the strip. The group was formed in Las Vegas in 1999.

Del Gatto earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from UNLV in 1996 and a master’s degree in 1999. He has been a principal of Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects since 2005 and the new UNLV Hospitality Hall is one of his recognizable projects.

The inductees and medal winners will be honored at a gala Tuesday at the Student Union.

