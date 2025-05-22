88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
website.
Local Las Vegas

Got a Las Vegas parking ticket? Here’s a way to avoid the fine

Las Vegas has approved a program that lets qualifying parking tickets be paid with donations of ...
Las Vegas has approved a program that lets qualifying parking tickets be paid with donations of school supplies, according to a news release. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Defense attorney Gary Guymon, center, accused of sex trafficking and plotting with felons to ki ...
Las Vegas attorney enters no contest plea to bribing or intimidating witness, coercion
Investigators talk while walking about at a house fire on Clarion Lane with 14 Las Vegas Fire D ...
2 adults, 1 cat displaced after early morning house fire in Summerlin
A fire burns at Sunset Park on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Bishops Garage/Facebook)
Fire breaks out at Sunset Park
Ready for 100? Prepare for a hot Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2025 - 9:26 am
 

Did your vehicle overstay its welcome at a metered spot? The city of Las Vegas has a solution.

The Las Vegas city manager has approved allowing qualifying parking tickets issued between May 19 and June 30 to be paid with donations of school supplies, according to a news release.

Any supplies taken in by the city through the program will be donated to the Public Education Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Those who have a parking infraction may satisfy their tickets by bringing new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value compared with their fine to the Parking Services Offices at 350 S. City Parkway within 30 days of the citation date.

A purchase receipt for the donation is required, the release said. In addition, those with tickets may purchase supplies online and have them delivered to the Parking Services Office with their citation number in the notes section of the delivery.

The items being accepted include pencils, pens, erasers, dry erase markers, index cards, paper towels/disinfecting wipes, card stock, copy paper, storage bins, rulers, scissors, pencil sharpeners, post-it notes, loose-leaf paper, books (appropriate for grades k through 12), and educational games.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES