Got a Las Vegas parking ticket? Here’s a way to avoid the fine

Did your vehicle overstay its welcome at a metered spot? The city of Las Vegas has a solution.

Las Vegas has approved a program that lets qualifying parking tickets be paid with donations of school supplies, according to a news release. (Getty Images)

The Las Vegas city manager has approved allowing qualifying parking tickets issued between May 19 and June 30 to be paid with donations of school supplies, according to a news release.

Any supplies taken in by the city through the program will be donated to the Public Education Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Those who have a parking infraction may satisfy their tickets by bringing new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or greater value compared with their fine to the Parking Services Offices at 350 S. City Parkway within 30 days of the citation date.

A purchase receipt for the donation is required, the release said. In addition, those with tickets may purchase supplies online and have them delivered to the Parking Services Office with their citation number in the notes section of the delivery.

The items being accepted include pencils, pens, erasers, dry erase markers, index cards, paper towels/disinfecting wipes, card stock, copy paper, storage bins, rulers, scissors, pencil sharpeners, post-it notes, loose-leaf paper, books (appropriate for grades k through 12), and educational games.

