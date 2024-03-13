Got stuff? Here’s how to donate it

There’s an array of nonprofits in Las Vegas that can take away unwanted clothes, furniture, and even vehicles off your hands.

Katie Silber sorts donated clothing at Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Boulevard Mall, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

One person’s lightly-used belongings can become another person’s lifeline.

There’s an array of nonprofits in Las Vegas that can take away unwanted clothes, furniture, and even vehicles off your hands.

Some charities resell the items at thrift stores to fund their programs; other goods go directly to persons in need.

In most cases, the items can be dropped off, but there are others that offer at-home pick ups.

Here’s a list of nonprofits with branches in the Las Vegas Valley, and how their donation system works.

SafeNest

Items that the nonprofit — which has a shelter that assists victims of domestic violence — accepts include clothes, shoes, bags, blankets, books, dishes and coffeemakers.

It does not accept used playpens, strollers or car seats due to safety reasons, and the shelter also doesn’t take in large furniture televisions or computers.

The items can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays at the nonprofit’s donation center, 3900 Meadows Lane.

Donors can also arrange a pickup by calling 702-257-3800 or emailing donate@safenest.org.

A full list of acceptable items can be found here.

The nonprofit also has an Amazon wish list for particular new items here.

Habitat for Humanity

The nonprofit builds and refurnishes home for persons in need.

It accepts used appliances that are less than a decade old, certain electronics, building materials and furniture. The list of acceptable items can be found here.

Drop offs are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 4580 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 120.

Pickups can be scheduled here. “Standard” pickups require a $35 payment, according to the nonprofit.

Additional information is available at 702-638-7736 or restore@lasvegashabitat.org.

Donate a vehicle

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America — which mentors local youth — accepts most types of vehicles, running or not, according to the nonprofit.

Towing is free, and the nonprofit provides documents for possible tax breaks.

“We convert vehicles into cash, which becomes a welcome donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America,” the nonprofit wrote on its website. “Your gift may qualify for a tax deduction, and you avoid the cost and hassle of repairing or selling a car you no longer want.”

More information is available at 1-800-710-9145 or by clicking here.

Goodwill

The Goodwill nonprofit is well known for its thrift stores across the country, but it’s primarily involved in providing job programs.

“When you donate your new and gently used items, local Goodwill organizations sell them in stores and online, generating revenue to provide valuable employment training and job placement services for people in your community.”

Goodwill accepts clothing, household items, electronics and vehicles.

To look for a donation center, click here.

Contact Goodwill of Southern Nevada at 702-214-2000 or customerservice@sngoodwill.org.

Other charities

Clark County has a hub with other nonprofits that also take donations.

