Local Las Vegas

Governor honors those lost in Las Vegas mass shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Updated October 1, 2023 - 8:51 am
Sheriff Joe Lombardo welcomes all, with dignitaries behind him, on Oct. 1, 2022, during the Sun ...
Sheriff Joe Lombardo welcomes all, with dignitaries behind him, on Oct. 1, 2022, during the Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony in the Clark County Government Center amphitheater. The event was held to remember the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on the Strip. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County and the Metropolitan Police Department will co-host a 1 October Sunrise Remembrance ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas.

The annual ceremony recognizes those slain at the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Among the list of speakers is Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, who was the sheriff of the Metropolitan Police Department at the time of the shooting. Current Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Steve Gomez, the father of 1 October victim Angela Gomez, also spoke at the event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

