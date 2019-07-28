Grasshoppers descend upon downtown Las Vegas — VIDEO

The grasshopper invasion of the Las Vegas Valley isn’t going away anytime soon. On Saturday, they seemed to bring their relatives to downtown Las Vegas for a late-night family reunion.

Grasshoppers try their luck gambling at Slots A Fun in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 28, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Grasshoppers try their luck gambling at Slots A Fun in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 28, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Best Western Plus Casino Royale on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, July 28, 2019. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The insects made life unpleasant for visitors along Fremont Street and outside the El Cortez. Kids and adults squirmed and shrieked as they waved away the flighty bugs swarming around them.

Because of the invasion, the Best Western Plus Casino Royale on the the Strip has shut off its lights the last two evenings.

The pallid-winged grasshoppers are making a pit stop in the valley over the next few weeks while migrating north from Arizona to central Nevada.

The invasion is so large it may be showing up on the National Weather Service’s radar as evening rain storms.