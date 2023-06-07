Green Valley, Red Rock Resort to host Fourth of July firework shows

Fourth of July firework displays will return this year at Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch.

People watch the Red Rock Casino fireworks show from Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elaine Fernandez, left, and her husband Ariel, both of Las Vegas, watch as fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks go off above the Green Valley Ranch, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trevor Vellinga’s photo of fireworks over Red Rock Resort won first place in the man-made landscape category in the 2022 Summerlin Photo Competition. (Summerlin)

In this July 4, 2020, file photo, people watch the Red Rock Casino fireworks show from Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fourth of July firework displays will return this year at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa and Green Valley Ranch.

Red Rock Resort is hosting a fireworks viewing party at the Sandbar pool with admission starting at $10 for guests 2 to 11 and $35 for guests 12 and up. Pizza from Side Piece will be for sale, along with other frozen treats, beverages and snacks.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the firework show begins at 9 p.m.

Cabana rentals are also available for rent at the resort pool and can be reserved at redrockresort.com.

Green Valley Ranch’s fireworks viewing party will be held at the resort’s Backyard area. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a 9 p.m. showtime.

Admission at GVR is the same as Red Rock Resort, and tickets are available for sale before the event starting June 20. Guests at both resorts will also receive free light-up necklaces with admission.

GVR will also have cabanas and daybed rentals available at the resort pool and the adults-only pool, The Pond. Reservations can be made by calling the concierge at (702) 617-7744 or visiting greenvalleyranch.com.

For those who would rather stay home, but still want to enjoy the show, the firework shows will be streamed live on the @RedRockCasino and @GVRCasino Facebook pages.

For more information, visit stationcasinos.com/fireworks.

