Greg Zanis, who memorialized Oct. 1 victims with crosses, dies

Greg Zanis was the Illinois carpenter who built and erected 58 simple white crosses for victims of the 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., next to the 58 crosses he placed near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign honoring victims of the Oct.1 shooting on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Greg Zanis stands by the 58 crosses he placed near the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign in memory of the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

John Ludwig plays his bagpipes as "Cross Man" Greg Zanis watches with his wife Susan, at Zanis' home in Aurora, Ill., Friday, May 1, 2020. Zanis, 69, died Monday, May 4, 2020. He was diagnosed with bladder cancer in March. He was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogst)

A supporter of "Cross Man" Greg Zanis, waves to Zanis and his wife Susan, while supporters pay their respect in Aurora, Ill., Friday, May 1, 2020. He was diagnosed with bladder cancer in March. He was treated to a motorcade of well-wishers in his driveway for over two hours, Friday, May 1, 2020, in Aurora. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogst)

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, left, hugs Greg Zanis after declaring Sunday “Greg Zanis Day” at the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Zanis created the 58 crosse at the Route 91 Harvest memorial at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. He died Monday, May 4, 2020 in his hometown, Aurora, Illinois. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Cross maker Greg Zanis, right, gets a hug from Mike Warino, brother of Oct.1 shooting victim Heather Alvarado, near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Zanis gave Warino his sisters cross after setting up 58 crosses honoring each victim of the shooting. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., carries one of 58 crosses he placed near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign honoring victims of the Oct.1 shooting on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Greg Zanis, of Aurora, Ill., positions 58 crosses near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign honoring victims of the Oct.1 shooting on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Greg Zanis wasn’t a Las Vegan. Nor was he from Parkland or Orlando, Florida, or Newtown, Connecticut, or any other place that benefited from his compassion and determination to remember people whose lives were lost needlessly.

But Zanis, who passed away Monday, became part of the Las Vegas community. He was the Illinois carpenter who built and erected the 58 simple white crosses in the shadow of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign that turned into a focal point for a city’s grief after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017.

For years, Zanis, honored victims of shootings all across the country with his crosses, a heartfelt statement that provided comfort to thousands of survivors and family members.

Zanis, 69, died of terminal bladder cancer, a family spokesman said. He told the Review-Journal last week from a hospice in Aurora, Illinois, that he had been given six months to live. He was home, surrounded by family, when he passed away.

“Nobody wants their loved one to be forgotten,” Zanis said of his mission. “It just means so much to these family members. It keeps a sense of a family member alive for everybody’s sake.”

