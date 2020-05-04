Greg Zanis, who memorialized Oct. 1 victims with crosses, dies
Greg Zanis was the Illinois carpenter who built and erected 58 simple white crosses for victims of the 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.
Greg Zanis wasn’t a Las Vegan. Nor was he from Parkland or Orlando, Florida, or Newtown, Connecticut, or any other place that benefited from his compassion and determination to remember people whose lives were lost needlessly.
But Zanis, who passed away Monday, became part of the Las Vegas community. He was the Illinois carpenter who built and erected the 58 simple white crosses in the shadow of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign that turned into a focal point for a city’s grief after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017.
For years, Zanis, honored victims of shootings all across the country with his crosses, a heartfelt statement that provided comfort to thousands of survivors and family members.
Zanis, 69, died of terminal bladder cancer, a family spokesman said. He told the Review-Journal last week from a hospice in Aurora, Illinois, that he had been given six months to live. He was home, surrounded by family, when he passed away.
“Nobody wants their loved one to be forgotten,” Zanis said of his mission. “It just means so much to these family members. It keeps a sense of a family member alive for everybody’s sake.”
Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.