Grocery store offers drive-thru flu shots at newspaper parking lot

Smith’s Food and Drug will be providing drive-thru flu shots in the Review-Journal parking lot near downtown Las Vegas Saturday, according to a statement Wednesday.

The flu vaccine clinic will be available Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the RJ parking lot, 1111 W. Bonanza Road. Smith’s is encouraging residents to make an appointment online at www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/flu with the RJ ZIP code, 89106, but those without appointment can drive up while supplies last.

The statement said that 500,000 people are hospitalized with the flu each year but because COVID-19 is already inundating Las Vegas hospitals, residents can help by doing their part to avoid the flu. Nearly 6,400 people have been hospitalized with COVID in Clark County as of Wednesday, according to data from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The statement from Smith’s warned that the symptoms of COVID and the flu are similar so getting a flu shot will reduce the chances of misdiagnosing.

“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Smith’s Pharmacy Director Jaime Montuoro. “It will be very difficult for people to determine the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19.”

