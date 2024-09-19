82°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Groundbreaking held for Las Vegas affordable housing complex for blind residents

Executives from the Blind Center of Nevada were joined by state and local officials and donors ...
Executives from the Blind Center of Nevada were joined by state and local officials and donors for the groundbreaking of Visions Park on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A security guard bikes near the Paris Las Vegas on the Strip on Oct. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (La ...
Las Vegas casinos are seeing a shortage of armed security guards
Legal Aid Center is expanding their offices, which will include a revamp of a mid century moder ...
Former bank building in downtown Las Vegas to be renovated
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada education board offers survey on delaying high school start times
William Huggins cuts the ribbon to his home at an event highlighting the use of Inflation Reduc ...
Millions are available in Nevada for home energy projects. Do you qualify?
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2024 - 11:24 am
 

A local nonprofit organization held a groundbreaking on Thursday for a new Las Vegas affordable housing complex for blind and visually impaired residents.

According to a news release, executives from the Blind Center of Nevada were joined by state and local officials and donors for the groundbreaking of Visions Park.

The organization said Visions Park will be a 100-unit affordable housing complex with the goal of creating a “supportive environment for those who are blind and visually impaired.”

The release says that the complex will “provide a safe and clean housing option, and provide a residential structure close to the Blind Center’s main campus to reduce transportation time and cost for members riding 1-2 hours each way daily.”

The groundbreaking was held at the future home of Visions Park, 950 Visions Park Lane.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES