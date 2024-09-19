Groundbreaking held for Las Vegas affordable housing complex for blind residents

A local nonprofit organization held a groundbreaking on Thursday for a new Las Vegas affordable housing complex for blind and visually impaired residents.

Millions are available in Nevada for home energy projects. Do you qualify?

Former bank building in downtown Las Vegas to be renovated

Las Vegas casinos are seeing a shortage of armed security guards

Executives from the Blind Center of Nevada were joined by state and local officials and donors for the groundbreaking of Visions Park on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Aniea Collins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A local nonprofit organization held a groundbreaking on Thursday for a new Las Vegas affordable housing complex for blind and visually impaired residents.

According to a news release, executives from the Blind Center of Nevada were joined by state and local officials and donors for the groundbreaking of Visions Park.

The organization said Visions Park will be a 100-unit affordable housing complex with the goal of creating a “supportive environment for those who are blind and visually impaired.”

The release says that the complex will “provide a safe and clean housing option, and provide a residential structure close to the Blind Center’s main campus to reduce transportation time and cost for members riding 1-2 hours each way daily.”

The groundbreaking was held at the future home of Visions Park, 950 Visions Park Lane.