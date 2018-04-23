Group helps remodel home of Las Vegas paralyzed vet

A project orchestrated by the nonprofit Guns To Hammers will be completed in just a few weeks to make the necessary accommodations for an ADA-compliant home for Las Vegas veteran Ed Wiesing.

Military veteran Ed Wiesing at his Las Vegas home, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Wiesing underwent a surgical procedure last year that left him paralyzed from his legs. The veteran support group Guns to Hammers is helping remodel Wiesing's bathroom to make it more wheelchair accessible. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The remodel plan for the bathroom of Ed Wiesing in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Guns to Hammers, a veteran support group, is helping Wiesing, a military veteran, remodel his home to make it wheelchair accessible after a surgical procedure left him paralyzed from his legs last year. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Louie DeSangro, left, owner of West Coast Build and Design, and David Shick, veteran and sponsors relations officer for Guns to Hammers, at the home of Ed Wiesing in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Guns to Hammers, a veteran support group, with other volunteers, are helping Wiesing, a military veteran, remodel his home to make it wheelchair accessible after a surgical procedure left him paralyzed from his legs last year. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The home of Ed Wiesing in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Guns to Hammers, a veteran support group, is helping Wiesing, a military veteran, remodel his home to make it wheelchair accessible after a surgical procedure left him paralyzed from his legs last year. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Dwight Jech, plumber with HTA Plumbing, removes pipes to make room for a bathroom remodel at the home of Ed Wiesing in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Wiesing, a military veteran, underwent a surgical procedure last year that left him paralyzed from his legs. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Dwight Jech, plumber with HTA Plumbing, removes pipes to make room for a bathroom remodel at the home of Ed Wiesing in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Wiesing, a military veteran, underwent a surgical procedure last year that left him paralyzed from his legs. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Military veteran Ed Wiesing with his wife Dana Wagner, at their Las Vegas home, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Wiesing underwent a surgical procedure last year that left him paralyzed from his legs. The veteran support group Guns to Hammers is helping remodel Wiesing's bathroom to make it more wheelchair accessible. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Military veteran Ed Wiesing with his wife Dana Wagner, at their Las Vegas home, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Wiesing underwent a surgical procedure last year that left him paralyzed from his legs. The veteran support group Guns to Hammers is helping remodel Wiesing's bathroom to make it more wheelchair accessible. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Military veteran Ed Wiesing at his Las Vegas home, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Wiesing underwent a surgical procedure last year that left him paralyzed from his legs. The veteran support group Guns to Hammers is helping remodel Wiesing's bathroom to make it more wheelchair accessible. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Dana Wagner, wife of military veteran Ed Wiesing, not pictured, shows how she uses a hose from a bathroom to the garage to shower her husband who recently became paralyzed from his legs, at their Las Vegas home, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The veteran support group Guns to Hammers is helping remodel a bathroom in Wiesing's home to make it wheelchair accessible. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Dana Wagner, wife of military veteran Ed Wiesing, not pictured, shows how she uses a hose from a bathroom to the garage to shower her husband who recently became paralyzed from his legs, at their Las Vegas home, Thursday, April 12, 2018. The veteran support group Guns to Hammers is helping remodel a bathroom in Wiesing's home to make it wheelchair accessible. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Military veteran Ed Wiesing at his Las Vegas home, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Wiesing underwent a surgical procedure last year that left him paralyzed from his legs. The veteran support group Guns to Hammers is helping remodel Wiesing's bathroom to make it more wheelchair accessible. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

For the last several months, Ed Wiesing’s showers have been taken in the garage of his Las Vegas home, using a long, black garden hose that snakes from his guest bathroom to the cement floor.

At first, it took three hours to wash the newly disabled, 13-year U. S. Navy Hospital corpsman veteran and cater to his wounds, his wife, Dana Wagner, said. Now, they can do it in an hour.

“The learning curve to this is huge. Every day is a learning experience; there is nothing paralysis does not permeate,” she said. “You’re a prisoner to the chair, even though it gives you freedom.”

The married couple had faced many challenges when Wiesing became paralyzed in June after a blood clot formed on his spine following a routine surgery to replace the battery in his spinal cord stimulator device. The device was installed after Wiesing was injured in a 1989 helicopter accident while in the service.

He has had to adapt to life in a wheelchair, which included many struggles, even navigating around the couple’s home.

‘We don’t leave anybody behind’

But soon Wiesing will be more comfortable: A project orchestrated by the nonprofit Guns To Hammers will be completed in just a few weeks to make the necessary accommodations for an ADA-compliant home.

The Houston-based organization, which provides wounded veterans necessary remodeling services, aims to start a second project in Las Vegas after this project is finished.

To do that, the organization needs the funds, and seeks to raise around $45,000 for both projects, said J.R. Smith, founder of Guns To Hammers.

As part of the fundraising efforts, Tenaya Creek Brewery is making a donation for each glass of Bonanza Brown through July 5.

Smith, a Marine veteran, said that he started the organization in 2015 after he noticed while operating his own construction business that many veterans were waiting for assistance to build ADA-compliant bathrooms.

“I feel like we were leaving these guys behind,” he said. “And we have one rule in the military: We don’t leave anybody behind.”

He had heard of Wiesing last year after he drove into Las Vegas for his nationwide awareness fundraising tour. When he arrived, the Marine Riders, a motorcycle group of active-duty Marines, veterans and Navy corpsman, escorted them into town.

’How am I gonna do this?’

When they called and said one of their own needed help, Smith said he didn’t hesitate.

Wagner was driving home in November after just receiving a quote for the new accommodations to her home.

“How am I gonna do this?” Wagner remembered asking herself in tears.

Then she got a call from Smith.

“It was like divine intervention.”

The project includes the widening of the doors from 32 inches to 36, creating a compliant bathroom and adding ramps to accommodate his wheelchair.

Smith had started the organization with two of his high school buddies and former Marines, Kevin Jackson and Dave Shick, who lives in Las Vegas.

“Every Marine is a combat Marine. And the Navy Corpsman go with us, they keep us healthy, and have a special place in our hearts,” Shick said. “This is a veteran city, as well. We take care of our own and rally around.”

Wiesing has undergone eight surgeries in 10 weeks and goes to several therapy sessions a week. Meanwhile, his Harley Davidson waits for him in the garage.

“The club is always there for me; it’s an immediate family bond, as tight as it was when we were on active duty,” he said.

Wiesing said he’s ready to help advocate for the next Las Vegas veteran who will need to benefit from the organization. In the meantime, he’s working on building his strength. Although his prognosis is that he’ll never walk again, he said he’s hopeful.

“I’ll walk again. It’s all part of the process,” Wiesing said. “We’re gonna prove them wrong.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.