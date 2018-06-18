On Friday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, the Nevada Veteran’s Coalition conducted its 11th mission by honoring 35 veterans whose remains have been in the care of a local mortuary, yet remained unclaimed.
Group honors 35 veterans at Southern Nevada cemetery — VIDEO
June 18, 2018 - 12:29 am
Updated June 18, 2018 - 12:32 am