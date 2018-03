Community groups joined together in Las Vegas on Monday to protest the Trump administration’s attempt to terminate DACA and continual efforts to cut TPS.

Community groups protest Trump's immigration policies on what would have been DACA deadline (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae)

The event corresponded with rallies and vigils nationwide on the day that Trump had said would be the end of DACA.