Haboob blows through Las Vegas on its way to California — PHOTOS

A traffic camera along Interstate 15 at Sloan shows limited visibility shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, as a haboob blows through the Las Vegas Valley. (FastCam)
Visibility is sharply reduced at St. Rose Parkway and Interstate 15 shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, as a dust storm blows through the Las Vegas Valley (FastCam)
Dust can be seen to the south end of the valley from a camera at Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, as a haboob blows through the Las Vegas Valley. (FastCam)
A setting sun is seen through a dusty sky from Las Vegas Boulevard South and Blue Diamond Road shortly after 7 p.m.on Friday, July 12, 2024, as a haboob blows through the Las Vegas Valley. (FastCam)
Dust is blown into the sky, obstructing the view of the Spring Mountains, during a haboob, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dust is blown into the sky, obstructing the view of the Spring Mountains, during a haboob, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dust is blown into the sky, obstructing the view of the Spring Mountains, during a haboob, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dust is blown into the sky, obstructing the view of the Spring Mountains, during a haboob, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 8:10 pm
 
Updated July 12, 2024 - 9:14 pm

Ten days of record heat came to a possible end when a rare weather phenomenon blew through Las Vegas on Friday evening — a haboob, also known as a big dust cloud or storm.

More common in Arizona, the haboob started with thunderstorm outflow winds near Kingman in Mohave County, picking up dust. The winds crossed Boulder City and then Las Vegas, said National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

Haze started shortly before 7 p.m. and then blowing dust cut visibility at Harry Reid International Airport from the normal 10 miles to 4 miles within a few minutes.

Winds gusted to 41 mph at the airport and elsewhere around the valley.

“It just kept on trucking and from web cams it looks like it is in California,” Stessman said shortly before 8 p.m.

“Haboobs can happen anywhere there are strong winds and it is dusty,” Stessman said.

It has not rained for 80 days in Las Vegas.

Dust was still blowing through Las Vegas at 8:30 p.m., but visibility at the airport and increased to 6 miles. By 8:40 it was back to 10 miles.

Outflow winds might be an issue this weekend with monsoonal chances rated at 30 to 40 percent in the Las Vegas Valley, Stessman said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

