Haboob blows through Las Vegas on its way to California — PHOTOS

“It just kept on trucking and from web cams it looks like it is in California,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said shortly before 8 p.m.

A setting sun is seen through a dusty sky from Las Vegas Boulevard South and Blue Diamond Road shortly after 7 p.m.on Friday, July 12, 2024, as a haboob blows through the Las Vegas Valley. (FastCam)

Dust can be seen to the south end of the valley from a camera at Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, as a haboob blows through the Las Vegas Valley. (FastCam)

Visibility is sharply reduced at St. Rose Parkway and Interstate 15 shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, as a dust storm blows through the Las Vegas Valley (FastCam)

A traffic camera along Interstate 15 at Sloan shows limited visibility shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024, as a haboob blows through the Las Vegas Valley. (FastCam)

Ten days of record heat came to a possible end when a rare weather phenomenon blew through Las Vegas on Friday evening — a haboob, also known as a big dust cloud or storm.

A look at the Strip after dust from a haboob in Mohave County made its way into the Las Vegas Valley. #vegas #vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/DlxiLTaYB2 — Mick Akers (@mickakers) July 13, 2024

More common in Arizona, the haboob started with thunderstorm outflow winds near Kingman in Mohave County, picking up dust. The winds crossed Boulder City and then Las Vegas, said National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

Haze started shortly before 7 p.m. and then blowing dust cut visibility at Harry Reid International Airport from the normal 10 miles to 4 miles within a few minutes.

Dust from the haboob in Mohave County will make its way into the Las Vegas Valley shortly. This will result in hazy skies, decreased air quality, and visibility reductions for aviation. #VegasWx https://t.co/vJPOE18SdF — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 13, 2024

Winds gusted to 41 mph at the airport and elsewhere around the valley.

“Haboobs can happen anywhere there are strong winds and it is dusty,” Stessman said.

It has not rained for 80 days in Las Vegas.

Dust was still blowing through Las Vegas at 8:30 p.m., but visibility at the airport and increased to 6 miles. By 8:40 it was back to 10 miles.

Outflow winds might be an issue this weekend with monsoonal chances rated at 30 to 40 percent in the Las Vegas Valley, Stessman said.

