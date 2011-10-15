Hammargren’s open house resumes after two years

In a town that has more than its fair share of odd places, Dr. Lonnie Hammargren’s house is a strong contender for the title of “weirdest.” On Oct. 30, the former neurosurgeon and Nevada lieutenant governor plans to resume his annual tradition of opening his home to the public for Nevada Day.

The home actually is three adjacent houses, two of which are packed with Hammargren’s eclectic treasures, including scale models of Stonehenge, larger-than-life sculptures and signs from demolished Las Vegas landmarks, Redd Foxx’s car, trains and a full-scale model of a dinosaur skeleton looming over Liberace’s staircase.

The open house tradition has been on hold for the past two years for a variety of reasons, including health issues, Hammargren’s busy travel schedule and objections from neighbors. The biggest factor was Clark County, which was trying to bring some of Hammargren’s more outlandish structural eccentricities in line with building codes.

Hammargren responded to the county by adjusting the problematic structures while trying to have his home declared a museum, a proposal that came before the Clark County Commission.

“Most people think I lost at the commission and could no longer hold my open houses,” Hammargren said. “That’s just not the case. All I lost was making my house into a museum.”

Hammargren’s attorney, Dirk Ravenholt, cited a discussion among the commissioners regarding whether there were specific regulations on the number of people a resident could have at a party. It was concluded that there were none, which might be an issue to look into at a later date.

“We have a constitutional right to assemble,” Ravenholt said. “Whether that’s for a political event, such as Nevada Day, or a holiday, they can’t prohibit that.”

Neighbors have complained that Hammargren’s open houses cause crowding and parking issues in the normally quiet, upscale Paradise Crest neighborhood.

Others have said that the approximately 4,000 visitors the event commonly draws drop trash and trespass on private property, taking shortcuts across lawns and damaging things such as sprinkler heads.

“We’ve tried to accommodate the neighbors by having volunteers go and clean up the neighborhood afterward,” Hammargren said. “If there’s damage, I can take care of a few sprinkler heads. But you’ve got to remember that we usually celebrate Nevada Day on the same day as Halloween. So not everyone is here in the neighborhood for my open house.”

Two of the more vocal opponents to Hammargren’s public events have recently moved from the neighborhood, and another has declined to speak on the issue this year.

“I really don’t want to talk about it,” Gordon Hafenrichter said. “I live on the other side of the neighborhood.”

Hammargren said he has made handshake deals with local shopping areas regarding parking, and he hopes to have shuttles running to the two shopping centers on the east side of the corner of Flamingo and Sandhill roads.

Typically, Hammargren doesn’t charge admission, but most years he collects donations for a local charity. He has not decided whether that will be the case this year.

The property at 4318 Ridgecrest Drive — which goes by a number of names including The Hammargren Home of Nevada History, Castile del Sol and the House of Hammargren — is set to be open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Live entertainment is planned to start at 1 p.m. For more information, visit nevadadays.org.

