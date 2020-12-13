Hanukkah celebrated at drive-in Las Vegas event
The Israeli American Council Center in the western Las Vegas Valley hosted a Hanukkah “glow-in-the-dark drive-in experience” on Saturday night.
Las Vegas Councilwomen Michele Fiore and Victoria Seaman were on hand to help light the menorah, along with a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, according to organizers.
After the menorah was lighted, attendees were treated to a musical performance. The event also featured dancers dressed as dreidels and games for the children.