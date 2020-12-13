Hanukkah celebrated at drive-in Las Vegas event

The Israeli American Council Center in the western Las Vegas Valley hosted a Hanukkah “glow-in-the-dark drive-in experience”on Saturday night.

After the menorah was lit, a musical performance was put on for the Jewish community of Las Vegas during a drive-in Hanukkah event at the Israeli American Council Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

People dressed as dreidels dance during a drive-in Hanukkah event at the Israeli American Council Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ben Amor, 6, left, and Sophie Nisgoda, 4, right, shout out their bingo cards during a drive-in Hanukkah event at the Israeli American Council Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Councilwomen Michele Fiore and Victoria Seaman light the menorah during a drive-in Hanukkah event at the Israeli American Council Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jackson Dodon, 3, plays a game with his dad Jack Dadon, top, and friend Ronon Grinstein, below, during a drive-in Hanukkah event put on by the Jewish community of Las Vegas at the Israeli American Council Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Israeli American Council Center in Las Vegas hosted a drive-in Hanukkah event on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sophie Nisgoda, 4, accepts a balloon during a drive-in Hanukkah event at the Israeli American Council Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. The balloons were released into the sky. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vehicles pass through a Hanukkah event hosted by the Israeli American Council Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Families line up for a drive-in Hanukkah event at the Israeli American Council Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Members of the Jewish community wave glow sticks during a drive-in Hanukkah event hosted by the Israeli American Council Center on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas Councilwomen Michele Fiore and Victoria Seaman were on hand to help light the menorah, along with a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor, according to organizers.

After the menorah was lighted, attendees were treated to a musical performance. The event also featured dancers dressed as dreidels and games for the children.